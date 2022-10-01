GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court security and riding with senior deputies for field training, according to the Facebook post.
Hall is a lifelong Graves County resident who has worked for the Department of Juvenile Justice since 2004.
Graves County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Bishop swore in Hall on Thursday, Sept. 29.