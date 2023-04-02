PADUCAH, Ky. -- A 14-year-old Graves County baseball player suffered injuries yesterday after his coach struck him with a weighted bat sleeve.
The incident occurred Saturday at Lee S. Jones Park during a game between Lyon County and Graves County.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the Eagles coach was reacting to a call by an official, and threw the sleeve into the team's dugout, where it struck the player in the face.
WPSD has learned that coach is first-year head coach Josh Byrd.
Lyon County EMS arrived shortly after to transport the player to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was treated for his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
WPSD reached out to Graves County superintendent Matthew Madding, who said the school system is investigating:
"We are investigating the incident that happened yesterday. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we won't have further comment at this time."