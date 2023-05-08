GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A local woman is asking anyone with information about a hit-and-run accident that damaged her home to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
According to a release posted on the GCSO Facebook page, residents were woken up at about 2 a.m. to the sound of a vehicle crashing into their home.
After crashing, the homeowners reported the car — described as a white Cadillac Deville — backed away and fled down Kentucky Highway 80 towards the Calloway County line at a high rate of speed.
Deputies say the car sustained moderate to severe damage to its passenger side, and is also missing the passenger side door mirror.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Graves county Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.
Colene Brown, who says she and her husband Jared live in the home, posted photos of the damage on Facebook and asked anyone with information to come forward.
Local 6's Arriyonna Allen is working to find out more about this incident.