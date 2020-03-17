GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Courthouse will be closing all in-person government services to the public due to COVID-19.

The closure will be in place starting Wednesday, March 18.

Staff will be in the offices and handling business over the phone, by email, or by mail.

More information will be available here.

You can see the number for specific offices below.

Graves County Judge Executive Office 270-247-3626

Graves County Clerk’s Office 270-247-1676

Graves County Sheriff’s Office 270-247-4501

Graves County PVA’s Office 270-247-3301

Graves County Attorney’s Office 270-247-6321

Graves County Child Support 270-247-6323

Graves County Circuit Clerk 270-247-1733

Graves County District Judge’s Office 270-247-0580

Graves County Circuit Judge’s Office 270-247-8726

Graves County Jail 270-247-1733

Graves County Road Department 270-247-5805

