GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Courthouse will be closing all in-person government services to the public due to COVID-19.
The closure will be in place starting Wednesday, March 18.
Staff will be in the offices and handling business over the phone, by email, or by mail.
More information will be available here.
You can see the number for specific offices below.
Graves County Judge Executive Office 270-247-3626
Graves County Clerk’s Office 270-247-1676
Graves County Sheriff’s Office 270-247-4501
Graves County PVA’s Office 270-247-3301
Graves County Attorney’s Office 270-247-6321
Graves County Child Support 270-247-6323
Graves County Circuit Clerk 270-247-1733
Graves County District Judge’s Office 270-247-0580
Graves County Circuit Judge’s Office 270-247-8726
Graves County Jail 270-247-1733
Graves County Road Department 270-247-5805