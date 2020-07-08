GRAVES COUNTY, KY — COVID-19 cases continue to increase close to home. Graves County has seen 51 new cases over the past seven days, 11 from Wednesday alone.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said some people contracted the virus while traveling, but others still do not know how they got it.
They brought it home to their parents, wives, husbands and children.
Coplen said people cannot afford to not take the pandemic seriously. He said this week has been disheartening, because he has had to answer calls concerning the rash of new cases in the county.
"A lot of them are related to each other, you know, in that, you know, they were family members, you know, that were in contact with a previous positive," said Coplen.
Some have minimal symptoms. Others feel pretty bad, like one man he spoke to.
"You could tell that he was miserable and that, you know, he was aching really bad," said Coplen. "You know, I wish I could fix that and I wish I could prevent other people from getting it."
He said another man had no idea he had COVID-19 until an unusual incident.
"One man even told me yesterday that he was siphoning some gasoline and he realized that he must be sick, because he accidentally had gotten gasoline in his mouth and he couldn't taste it," said Coplen. "He couldn't smell it, and he went and got tested, and it was positive and that was his only symptom."
Coplen said the COVID-19 cases and deaths connected to Mills Nursing Home hit the county hard, the health department wants to prevent something like that from happening again.
"You know, our heart goes out to those that have contracted COVID-19, you know, but our job at the health department is to keep people who aren't sick from getting sick."
Coplen wants to remind everyone that COVID-19 is not a political issue: it is a health issue.
He said it's important to do your part to protect yourself and others.
As higher case numbers were reported across the state this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will announce some new requirements Thursday that will be mandatory.