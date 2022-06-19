Saturday morning the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a recent burglary of a business in the Tri City area.
Deputies have taken multiple reports of thefts from this location in the recent history. Through surveillance camera footage, a suspect and suspect vehicle were able to be identified.
Deputy Larry Jones and Sgt. Richard Edwards went to a residence in the Hickory area and located the suspect vehicle from the surveillance footage.
As Deputy Jones approached the residence, items matching the description as being stolen from the business could be seen in the vehicle and in the yard of the residence.
Deputy Jones and Sgt. Edwards located Chris Wiley at the residence, and after being interviewed, Wiley confessed to taking items from the business the day prior. A search warrant was obtained for the residence where more stolen items were located along with a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
A handgun was also found and after a check of Wiley’s criminal history, it was discovered he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from being in possession of firearms.
Christopher A. Wiley faces charges of: Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and other drug and theft related charges.