Updated Information

The homeowner who deputies say shot two men who broke into his home in Graves County now faces criminal charges.

The sheriff's office says when investigators carried out a search warrant to look for evidence in the home invasion investigation, they uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, about 2 pounds of marijuana, and other drug-related items. 

More Details: Man investigators say shot 2 home invasion suspects now faces drug charges

Graves County shooting

GRAVES COUNTY, KY --The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported home invasion and shooting. 

Around 12:05 a.m., deputies were called to a home on Tom Drive about a shooting.

They found one person that had been shot multiple times. Another person was found in Mayfield that had also been shot from the same incident.

One person was taken to a Paducah hospital. The other was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Both are in stable condition at this time.

Deputies say the two people were shot by the homeowner.

They are looking for a third person who ran away.

The sheriff's office says there is no danger to those who live in the Tom Drive area.