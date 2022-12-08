GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man they say has no permanent address and "moves around a lot."
According to a Thursday release, 27-year-old Jarrett Fields is originally from Graves County, but deputies believe he could be in the Paducah area.
Fields is described as a 6 foot 2 inch tall white male who weighs about 175 pounds. Deputies say Fields has hazel eyes, brown hair, and numerous tattoos on his neck and arms. He reportedly has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye.
According to the release, Fields is wanted on a felony warrant, bench warrant, and parole violation warrant.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on his location to call their office at (270) 247-4501 or message them on Facebook.
You can also call your local law enforcement agency or contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411. Crimestoppers tips resulting in Fields' arrest are eligible for a monetary reward if approved by the West Kentucky Crimestoppers board, the release explains.