GRAVES COUNTY, KY- Robert Daniel, the Graves County deputy jailer killed in the candle factory collapse, was honored with a tribute during the funeral escort.
Two lifts held up a large American flag as the funeral procession drove by.
A visitation for Daniel was held Saturday afternoon at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Graves County Jailer George Workman on Monday confirmed that 47-year-old Daniel died in the Mayfield Consumer Products building collapse. Daniel was in the factory supervising inmates who were there on work release.