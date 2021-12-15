MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County High School football team was put to work Wednesday, helping unload two semitrailers full of pet supplies for local tornado victims.
Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter Volunteer Carrie Arp says online retailer Chewy and the Humane Society of the United States donated these items, and now she and other volunteers are helping distribute the supplies to those who need them most.
"These pets do not understand what is going on right now," says Arp. "We need to get life back to normal for them as much as possible. God let me survive for a reason. He let a lot of us survive for a reason, and we need to give back to everybody that we can in this community."
If you were impacted by Friday's tornado and need supplies for your pet, head over to the animal shelter's donation pickup and drop-off site at the old Sparks Elementary School, which is located at the corner of Shelton and W. Broadway in Mayfield. Volunteers will also be out in neighborhoods, searching for people who need supplies for their pets.
For those wanting to donate items, Arp says they are in need of more pet beds and puppy pads.
