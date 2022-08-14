Camp Graves and other Graves County organizations including businesses, churches, and non-profits have united to make the journey into Breathitt County.
They are taking trailers of supplies to families who's lost everything in the deadly flooding. Everything, but hope.
Local 6 caught up with the team Sunday morning as they made final preparations for the trip in Pilot Oak. They filled every inch of the vehicles with cleaning supplies, tools, charcoal, food and messages of hope.
"There's nothing better than being able to replace your Bible in hard times," said Micah Seavers of Camp Graves. "It's always worth praying to the Lord."
The outside of the trailers are covered in messages to, kind thoughts from across Western Kentucky. They were written by churches, businesses, individuals, and representatives of non-profits offering words of support to families who watched their homes, their livelihood swept away in seconds.
"It's just one of those things we just feel the need to help," said Seavers.
They are even taking a bushel of fresh tomatoes, and homemade goods with personal words of love on every treat.
"It's just one of those nice little kind things from a group of ladies," said Seavers. "That hometown touch."
Micah Seavers is leading the group of eight men and women ages 16 to 60.
"We're actually heading into a place called River Caney. This area has lost right at 50 homes out of 70 homes that were there. Only 8 are inhabitable," said Seavers. "I asked how many families are still there, and they told me all 70. Nobody wants to leave. They are afraid of looting just like we went through in Mayfield after the tornado."
Seavers has already made on journey into Breathitt County to lay the ground work for this trip.
"Our goal up there is to find families that really need help and we're going to get a list of homes and the needs so that we can sort of adopt them and see it through," said Seavers.
"It gives me a great feeling," said Buck Shelton, who is also with Camp Graves. Local 6 asked Shelton why he is making the trip.
"Why not, that's the best question in my opinion," said Shelton. "Everybody came in when we had our disaster here and helped everybody, I have been blessed I can help others."
Many who donated say they were impacted by December's tornadoes and wanted to pay it forward after so many reached out to them.
The group will be in Breathitt County until late Wednesday.
We hope to catch up with them during the journey.
Click here to learn more about the non-profit, Camp Graves and follow the journey.