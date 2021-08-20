GRAVES COUNTY, KY — High school football season kicked off in Kentucky Friday night. It comes as COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the delta variant spreads.
In Graves County, only about 35% of the community is vaccinated. That means going to a football game could put you at greater risk of getting COVID-19 — especially if you're unvaccinated. Graves County Public Health Director Riley Beth Willett says there are steps you can take at games to stay healthy.
"While they're sitting by different people, wear your mask over your mouth, over your nose. Make sure you're wearing it correctly," Willett said. "You also need to try and space out the best that you can."
Willett says the health department's goal is to have 70% of the community vaccinated. She thinks with school and football season starting back up, now's the time to get your shot.
"Whether you're going to church, you're going to a football game, you're in school, whatever it may be, that just tells you how much more important it is to get vaccinated. There are so many people in that area," Willett said.
Graves County reported 59 new COVID cases on Friday. Overall, Kentucky saw 3,869 new cases and has a positivity rate of 12.8%.