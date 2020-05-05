GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Tuesday in Graves County, the local health department announced.
The county has seen a high number of cases, with the latest case bringing its total to 143.
“We are thrilled the number of positive cases has slowed down. In order to help keep it down we should celebrate Mother’s Day in person with only those under our roof," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said in a news release about the new case.
The latest Graves County case is a woman in her 90s who is in isolation at home, the news release says.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: