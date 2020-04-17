MAYFIELD, KY — There was a spike in COVID-19 cases in Graves County. On Friday, the Graves County Health Department reported 13 new cases in the county, 11 of them tied to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Health Department Director Noel Coplen says they're helping the nursing home with supplies, and they're not the only ones lending a helping hand.
"The hospital, the county government, city government, fire and ambulance, even the state department of health, and emergency preparedness have all been making sure that they have plenty of supplies," Coplen said.
The patients at Mills are being brought to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where, they're currently in isolation.
"Jackson Purchase has been welcoming them with open arms," Coplen said.
As testing becomes more available, we'll begin to see more cases across the nation. Coplen wants to encourage people to continue practicing proper social distancing.
"People are spreading the virus before symptoms present. Because most people know that if you're feeling bad and you have a fever, you're going to stay at home and self isolate," said Coplen. "But, you know, when people aren't feeling bad and don't have symptoms, they're not social distancing like they should."
Proper social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if your sick are all ways you can do your part to fight the spread of COVID-19.