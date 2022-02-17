GRAVES COUNTY, KY — About 20 Graves County Junior ROTC members were recognized for their cleanup and volunteer efforts after the Dec. 10 tornado. They were given pins, along with a standing ovation from family, friends and community members. However, three of those students stood out the most.
Anthea Hankins, Alex Medley and Tanner Smith were awarded medals of heroism. After the ceremony was postponed twice, they were recognized for their bravery.
The students jumped into action shortly after the tornado tore through the Mayfield area. Hankins, Medley and Smith didn't hesitate when they heard about the devastation at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.
"We all went down there to try to find our friend, first of all, and help anyone that was stuck, because there were so many people underneath it," says Hankins.
They didn't help their community to receive a medal of heroism or a standing ovation.
"I knew that there were people that needed saving. Even if I wasn't the person saving them, I was going to do everything I could," says Medley.
The medals were a surprise for all three JROTC members. For them, it was personal.
"Without all of us there, I don't know if it would have been as easy on first responders," says Smith.
JROTC's motto is to motive young people to be better citizens. These Graves County High Schoolers turned those words into action. Medal recipient Smith is proof of that.
"They called for a stretcher. Just loading that guy in there, his hands were folded on his chest. Any bump he would wince, because he was just in so much pain," says Smith.
On Thursday, his heroic efforts were recognized, but it's a night that's engraved in his memory.
"That's something that's hard to think about. I try to think about it in a more positive way. I'm glad I was there to help that gentleman out," says Smith.
Both Smith and Medley are seniors this year. Smith is going into the Kentucky National Guard, and he leaves for basic training in August. Smith is planning to join a ROTC program in college.
Medals of heroism aren't given out often. Throughout the entire country, the last time a medal of this high honor was given was in 2018.