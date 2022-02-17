Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following areas, Graves, Marshall and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 608 PM CST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Heavy rainfall has ended. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Benton, Calvert City, Reidland, Lone Oak, Sedalia, Lynnville, West Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport, Wingo, Hardin, Kevil, Water Valley, Symsonia, Brewers, Lowes, Fancy Farm and Aurora. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&