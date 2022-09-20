GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's National Farm Safety and Health Week. It's a time to talk about ways to reduce the number of farm-related injuries and deaths by promoting safe practices.
That's why the Graves County High School agriculture department hosted an Ag Safety Day on Tuesday. The event featured several presentations on dangers about farm work and equipment.
Agriculture teacher Kelvin Howard said the goal is to keep students safe.
"That's what accidents are. You don't plan it, and you don't go out in the morning thinking 'I'm going to have an accident.' That's when you go out and don't think about the aspects you really need to focus on. You do go out, and you are in a rush and in a hurry," Howard said.
After visiting safety stations in the morning, they held a Pep Rally for Life at the football stadium.