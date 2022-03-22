GRAVES COUNTY, KY – Graves County Schools announced Monday that Janet Throgmorton has been named the next principal of Graves County High School.
Throgmorton, a Graves County native, was the principal at Fancy Farm Elementary for the past 12 years.
Throgmorton graduated from Graves County High School in 1991. She then went on to earn her associates degree at Shawnee Community College and her Bachelor's degree at Murray State.
“There were so many people that poured blessings into my life while a student in Graves County Schools," Throgmorton said. "The impact they had on my life is something I treasure, and I hope to be that person for students and families at GCHS. What we do is definitely a calling, and it's a privilege to love and serve in the community I grew up in."
Throgmorton will begin her new role on July 1, 2022.