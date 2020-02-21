GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Graves County Schools says an investigation is underway after a high school student allegedly made threatening comments Friday morning.
All students are safe. The investigation is being conducted by the Graves County Schools Police Department.
In a statement sent after 4 p.m. Friday, the school district says the student has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
The school's statement reads:
"The Graves County Schools Department of Public Safety has filed charges of terroristic threatening, second degree, on a juvenile student at Graves County High School. The charges stem from a complaint received Friday, Feb. 21. The district’s police officers initiated and concluded the investigated Friday."