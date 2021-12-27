FRANKFORT, KY — Another Graves County life was lost because of the Dec. 10 tornado, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday afternoon. The governor said the latest fatality confirmed was an infant who died last week because of injuries sustained because of the storm.
The young life lost brings the number of Kentuckians killed in the Dec. 10-11 outbreak to 77. Beshear did not share the child's name or any additional details.
"Britainy [the first lady] and I ask everyone to join us in lifting up this family and their friends and the community in prayer," Beshear said.
Regarding the ongoing recovery effort, Beshear said more than 11,400 claims have been made with FEMA.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has multiple locations in Kentucky were people affected by the storms can sign up for assistance.
The governor said seeing everyone get help is bittersweet.
"It's good and bad. It's good that that many people are getting signed up. It's a question I ask each of these folks every time I see them. It's really tough that we know more than 11,400 families have been significantly impacted by this tornado," Beshear said.
The governor reminded Kentuckians that a new website is available providing information about tornado resources. Click here to view that resource.