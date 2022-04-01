MAYFIELD, KY — Hot meals will be served every weekday at the Graves County Fairground. It's part of an effort to feed those in need after the Dec. 10 tornado.
The community was nearly leveled by the storm, and a hot meal may be something that's hard to come by. That's where Mercy Chefs and the Graves County Jail come into play. They're hoping to feed the community one plate at a time. Graves County Restricted Custody Center Coordinator Donnie Reed says seeing the smiles they get after serving the meals makes all the hard work worth it.
"Instant gratification; our inmates last night, they had grins from ear to ear," Reed said. "The people were saying, 'Thank you! Bless you for doing this!' You could tell it was filling their hearts. It's kind of a touching moment."
While it may just seem like a day’s work for the inmates in the program, it means the world to a community that's still healing.
"It's a big thing, it really is," said Mayfield resident Sherry Nelson. "There's' a lot of work that has gone on, that's continuing to go on. People are struggling moving places or trying to work on getting their places fixed up."
Reed and his guys understand they've got their work cut out for them.
"There is a big need, not only from the tornado. The prices of everything, the amount of people who were put out of work because of the tornado, cost of living's going up. It's making it tougher on everybody," Reed said. "If they're going to need a meal, come up there. Let's feed them!"
Mercy Chefs is committing to provide meals for the inmates to serve until there's no longer a need in the community. They'll continue to be served at the Graves County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mercy Chefs provides meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in connection to natural disasters and national emergencies. They're based in Virginia.