GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. 

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. 

Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's order. 

The Local 6 area is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. Thursday night and from noon to 7 p.m. Friday. 

That's because dry, windy conditions have created an increased risk of wildfires. 

