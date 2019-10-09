Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — As authorities continue to look for an inmate who walked out of the Graves County Jail days ago, the jailer told Local 6 he believes a control panel malfunction led to the escape.

Jailer George Workman said 26-year-old Darius Harrison, who is accused of an armed robbery at a Mayfield convenience store, was working in the kitchen of the jail Sunday morning. He was making food when he heard a noise indicating that the door in the adjacent storage room had unlocked. Harrison then walked through that door, which led outside, and escaped just after 7 a.m., Workman said.

Workman said deputies quickly noticed that Harrison had walked out, but authorities could not apprehend him.

Workman believes a malfunction with the jail's control board caused the door to unlock. The control panel allows the jail staff to unlock every door at the facility with a press of a button. But, the control board was installed in 1990 when the jail was built, and it has a history of problems — including several incidents in the past few months.

"We've had a couple where it completely shut down all at once, and every door in the facility popped open," said Workman. "We've had other incidents where it would indicate a door was open. We would go check it, make sure it was secure and it would be secure. And then we've had incidents where it was showing that it was secure and the door would be open."

Workman said prior to Harrison's escape, deputies had checked the very door he walked out of, and saw that it was secure.

"We had received a signal indicating that that particular door was open. The controller had notified two deputies that were on the outside of the jail. They went and checked the door. Both of them checked it twice each. And then, they came inside the jail and even checked it from the inside," Workman said. "Whenever they left, shortly thereafter, the light came back on again. And then shortly thereafter is when the inmate went out the door."

Workman said after Harrison escaped, the jail had an internal affairs investigation, which determined that faulty equipment likely was to blame.

Workman said his staff did not violate protocol. In fact, even though the state requires the jail do do hourly cell checks, Workman said they do them every 45 minutes to ensure all the doors are secure.

"I am responsible for this particular incident. I want (the public) to understand that my staff was doing exactly what they needed to be doing and were required to be doing, and even exceeding those levels. So, it's not on them," Workman said.

Workman is optimistic something like this won't happen again, because the jail got a new control board Wednesday. The technician said the installation would be complete by the end of the day. The new control panel is much more modern. It's a touch screen. Instead of the jumble of wires and circuitry the old control board had, the new panel's components are more compact and expected to run better.

Although Workman has only been the Graves County jailer since January, he said from what his chief told him, the jail had been having issues with the old control board for years. The new one installed Wednesday cost $41,000. Local 6 called and emailed the county judge executive, asking why the county didn't get a new control board sooner. We have not heard back.

Workman said another issue the Graves County Jail is facing is the lack of staff. He said the Department of Corrections recommends 54 people to staff both the jail and the county's Restricted Custody Center. But currently, they only have 37 full-time staff members.

"Our fiscal court has been working with us on trying to take care of this problem," said Workman. "They understand the need and appear to be addressing that."

Workman said had they not been short-staffed, the escape would have been less likely. Workman said Sunday's incident was the first time an inmate walked out since he became jailer.

Anyone who knows Harrison's whereabouts is asked to call Mayfield Police, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, or the Graves County Jail.