GRAVES COUNTY, KY- When the December 10 tornado hit, the Graves County Courthouse was in the storm's direct path. The building itself was severely damaged and because of that several offices relocated.
The Graves County Courthouse is just one of the many reminders of what the county's been through in the past two months. While the windows are shattered and boarded up, Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry wants to change that.
"The courthouse is the anchor of our community," Perry said. "I want to see our courthouse, a replica of what we have, put back in the same area."
All the offices originally inside the courthouse have had to move to the plaza off of Paris Road. Offices aren't the only thing that will need to be rebuilt.
"The jail was connected to our courthouse. So most likely the jail won't be connected to the courthouse anymore," Perry said.
Perry's also looking to the future and the impact the tornado will have on Graves County's financial future.
"The loss of revenue, is for me, is what we have to be looking at on how do we address this? Because the next 10 years, we do not want to leave the city and the county for a burden for someone to take over when we leave these positions," Perry said.
Ultimately he wants to get the lives of the people affected back on track.
"Working with the city, the state, all of our local officials, with the local communities, to help rebuild our city and county back and get our folks home," Perry said.
He says it will still be several months before the Graves County court system is able to hold in-person court appearances.