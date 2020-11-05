GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, jury on Thursday found a man guilty of sexual abuse and persistent felony offender charges after prosecutors say he abused a girl between the ages of 8 and 9.
In a news release, Graves County Commonwealth Attorney Richie Kemp says John R. Williams was convicted Thursday of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Kemp says the abuse occurred from April 2014 through February 2015. Later, when the girl was 13 years old, she came forward, telling her parents about the abuse.
The commonwealth attorney says the girl took the stand during the trial, facing Williams and telling the jury her story.
Kemp says Williams was previously convicted of multiple counts of third-degree rape and use of a minor in a sexual performance, as well as failing to comply with sex offender registration. Because of the persistent felony offender charge, Kemp says the jury recommended the maximum penalty of 20 years. He will have to serve a minimum of 10 years before he is eligible for parole, Kemp says.
"The Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office would like this little girl to know that she is nothing short of heroic!" Kemp says in the news release. "We are so proud of you for taking back your power and facing your abuser in trial."