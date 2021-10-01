GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A jury has found a Graves County man guilty of the savage 2019 beating of his then-girlfriend, during which he repeatedly struck the woman in the head with a hammer.
A Graves County jury on Thursday found John M. Giles guilty of first-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The beating happened on Aug. 30, 2019. In a news release about the conviction, Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Giles had lost his wallet, and accused his girlfriend of taking it. He argued with her, and then struck her forehead with a hammer, knocking her to the ground. As she lay in the fetal position in the gravel driveway outside of Giles' home, Kemp says Giles continued beating her with the hammer — primarily striking her head, but also landing blows up and down the right side of her body — and kicked and stomped on her.
Kemp says the woman screamed and begged for her life, while Giles made violent threats against her. The prosecutor says Giles told the woman she was going to die and that she should keep screaming because no one could hear her anyway.
Kemp says Giles paused long enough during the attack for the woman to get up and run for her life. She ran to the home of a stranger, later identified as Charles Cooley. Kemp says Cooley called for help, and an emergency medical responder arrived at Cooley's home. Kemp says advanced EMT Tyler Banker treated the woman's wounds, then took her to the emergency room of a local hospital. She was treated by Dr. Joseph Payant.
Banker and Payant both testified at trial that the woman's injuries were consistent with blows from a hammer. "Dr. Payant further testified that in all his years of treating abuse victims, he had never seen 'that severe of an assault' from one person to another," Kemp's news release says.
Kemp says the woman took to the stand during the trial, telling the jury about the attack and about a cycle of abuse at his hands that resumed afterward. Kemp says the jury also heard recordings of multiple jail calls where Giles told the victim, "I can't break out of here and beat you to death like I want to," and told a friend of hers "I hope she dies! I hope she dies!"
Of the victim, Kemp says: "Our entire office stands in support of this Domestic Violence survivor. Only a few years ago, she accepted violence, emotional abuse, victim-blaming, manipulation, and more... To the extent she actually tried to help her abuser escape accountability for an assault that nearly killed her. We are all proud of the strides we have seen this victim make and wish her the best of luck. May you have the peace and safety you deserve."
The jury recommended a sentenced of 30 years in prison. If the judge agrees to that sentence, Kemp says Giles must serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Giles was also charged with arson in 2020. The Graves County Sheriff's Office alleges that he set a mobile home on fire in the Dukedom area of the county while he was out on bond in the assault case.