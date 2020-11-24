GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- COVID-19 cases are climbing nationwide and so is the need for people to follow CDC guidelines.
Government leaders are taking different approaches to fight the pandemic and help their local businesses.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said the cases in their county are "running rampant."
"July was our heaviest month," said Coplen. "We had a total of 300 cases in July, up to July 1st we had only had 200 and July was overwhelming. For the month of November, we already have well over 600 cases."
Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry teamed up with Mayfield Mayor Nancy O'Nan to address the county in a Facebook video on Monday.
"Together in a joint effort, we want to say that each of us can play a role in hopefully curtailing this virus by simply wearing our masks," said Perry in the video.
It was more than an address, both judge and mayor packed up boxes of supplies from the health department for local businesses.
Each bag contained several bags of masks, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a sign for doors.
"One thing that I hope everybody can agree on is that we'll be so thankful when this virus is over and so he and I are just doing a little bit to maybe hasten that time to come," said O'Nan.
Bluegrass Nutrition was one of the recipients, already posting their door sign up, ready to supply customers.
Employee Rilee Medlen said they are doing their part.
"We make sure we social distance, we advise our customers to wear a mask and stay safe six feet apart and we sanitize and clean everything throughout the day and we wash our hands," said Medlin.
Medlin said the extra masks will come in handy.
"We have extra masks just ready on hand if they want to, if they forget theirs you know."
O'Nan and Perry will continue to deliver supplies to businesses that need them.
Coplen said it is important for government leaders to remind people to wear their masks and do their part in the fight against the pandemic.
"I commend the judge and the mayor for you know taking such a leadership role in our county in support of that and trying to do what is best for the health of our community," said Coplen.
"The health is so tightly related to economics and we need everybody working and if people are sick well that can't occur."
O'Nan addressed the approaching holidays, asking for everyone to keep their heads up.
"We're going through an adversely different holiday season and I hope we look back on it and go it was different but nothing really changed about the feelings of the holidays, we have to get this pandemic behind us and so anything all of us can do to that, is exactly what we should be doing," said O'Nan.
If your business needs a bag of resources, contact the Graves County Health Department, Mayfield City Hall, or the Graves County Fiscal Court.
The Mayor of Murray and the Calloway County Judge Executive also created a Facebook post asking their residents to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases.