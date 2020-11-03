GRAVES COUNTY — More than 60% of registered voters in Graves County cast their ballots. Graves County Clerk Kim Gills said 16,980 people in the county voted this year. More than 4,000 voters cast their in-person votes for this year's 2020 General Election.
Gills said it couldn't have gone smoother.
"I've seen an amazing turnout. Everybody's been so nice. They're loving it. Wait time is practically nothing," said Gills.
Early voting in Kentucky began on Oct. 13, almost three weeks set aside for early voting.
There was also the option to mail-in votes or drop off absentee ballots at local drop-boxes.
Graves County voter Catherina Schofield said she waited until Election Day because she was very busy, unable to make time sooner.
"I just got off today, and my daughter reminded me that I need to go vote, and so she brought me here and I did it," said Schofield.
There were thee polling places in the county: Graves County High School, Trace Creek Baptist Church and Sedalia Elementary School.
Ballots from the polling locations were delivered to the Graves County Courthouse after the polls closed, where they were counted and sorted.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, who is on the county's election board, said this was a surprise.
"Never. In the 14 years I've served on the board of elections, I've never seen the enthusiasm. I've never seen the type of turnout that you know we have here today," said Hayden.
Gills said 62% of the county's registered voters voted in this year's election, a percentage that shocked everyone here.
The unofficial results have been counted. They county clerk's office is waiting on drop-box ballots and the rest of the mail-in ballots that are post-marked for Nov. 3.
Local 6 continues to receive election results as they come in, so we will not have the results of every race Tuesday night.