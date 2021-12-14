GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Because the Graves County Courthouse was damaged by Friday night's tornado, all county and state offices that were housed there are temporarily moving to another location.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says those offices will be relocated to the Mayfield Shopping Plaza behind Regions Bank until an official decision can be made about the structural integrity of the courthouse.
Offices moving to that location include the sheriff's office, county clerk, circuit court clerk, county attorney, judge executive, CDW, drivers' license, district and circuit judges and their respective courtrooms and the property valuation administrator.
The sheriff's office said court dates are currently postponed. Additionally, all tax collections penalties will be waived for the delay the courthouse closure caused.
Law enforcement officers and the National Guard are guarding the courthouse, the sheriff's office says, and no unauthorized admittance into the damaged building is allowed.