GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a Hickory, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday night after driving under the influence and almost hitting other vehicles, including two police cruisers.
Deputies say they were dispatched to U.S. 45 North Tuesday evening because of a reckless driver on KY 1241.
Several witnesses called and one told deputies that the vehicle almost hit him.
Deputies say the driver, 29-year-old Burl Morris, of Hickory, was driving a Cadillac passenger car traveling South on KY 1241 when he crossed the center line in front of a deputy and almost hit the cruiser. Deputies say they tried to stop him when Morris swerved into the oncoming lane and then almost hit another deputy head on.
Deputies say Morris was suspected to being under the influence and a Graves County Sergeant also witnessed Morris trying to hid a small bag of pills on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Deputies placed Morris under arrest and say jailers later found more unidentified pills on him during booking.
Morris was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, aggravating circumstances; reckless driving; wanton endangerment; wanton endangerment police officer; promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; possession of controlled substance; and multiple traffic violations.