GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to Kingston Road after a report that a verbal altercation happened and a male had fired a shot and fled the scene.
Deputies say the investigation found that Jason Moffit pointed a shotgun at a female at the residence then fired the shotgun in the air before leaving. Deputies say they found Moffit at a residence on U.S. 45 South, and he was heavily intoxicated.
Deputy Jacob Hamm placed Moffit under arrest for charges including wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and a DUI.