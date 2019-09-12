MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A Graves County man was arrested after he allegedly got an elderly woman to buy a gun for him.
Wednesday afternoon, McCracken County Sheriff's detectives were called by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms about a suspicious firearms transaction at a local business.
Deputies say 52-year-old James Payne of Graves County was acting suspiciously while directing an elderly lady to buy a handgun.
While in the store, Payne never touched the firearm or ammunition and made comments that were out of the ordinary for a lawful gun transaction.
Deputies stopped the car Payne was in a short distance from the business.
The recently bought handgun was found on the floorboard near Payne's feet.
Deputies learned Payne was a convicted felon. He also told them he had tried to get other people to buy him guns multiple times.
Payne was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fraudulent firearms transaction.