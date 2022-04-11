PADUCAH — A Graves County, Kentucky, man faces a felony drug charge in Paducah after police say a search warrant uncovered more than 100 capsules suspected of containing fentanyl.
Burl Wayne Morris Jr. of Hickory was arrested Friday evening in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says detectives secured a search warrant for Morris' car and his person after receiving information accusing him of selling fentanyl in Paducah and McCracken County.
Detectives pulled Morris over on Cairo Road late Friday afternoon to carry out the warrant. When they searched Morris, the police department says the detectives found the capsules in a plastic bag.
The police department says Morris was out of jail on bond for a fentanyl trafficking charge out of Graves County when he was arrested Friday in Paducah.
Morris was charged with importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives — a class C felony — and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. According to the jail roster, his bond was set at $25,000, and he is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on April 26.