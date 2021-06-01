GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man who prosecutors say choked and beat a woman during a domestic violence attack last year in Mayfield is now the first person ever convicted by a jury of first-degree strangulation in Kentucky.
The charge, which applies to non-fatal strangulation incidents, was made a felony in 2019. Previously, people accused of non-fatally strangling victims faced the misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
Hasan Saxton is the first person ever convicted of the new felony charge by a jury in Kentucky.
Prosecutors say Saxton attacked a woman in her home in July of 2020. According to the Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Saxton first damaged the woman's home — putting holes in the walls and damaging her personal property — before grabbing her by the throat. Prosecutors say he squeezed her neck until she was unable to breathe. She was able to break free, but then Saxton wrapped his arm around her neck, again choking her until she was unable to breathe.
As she struggled for air, prosecutors say the woman bit down on Saxton's arm to force him to release her. Saxton then struck her in the face, the commonwealth's attorney's office says.
Eventually, the woman was able to call 911 for help. Mayfield police found Saxton not far from the woman's home and he was arrested.
In addition to first-degree strangulation, the jury found Saxton guilty of tampering with physical evidence. The strangulation charge is a class C felony, and the evidence tampering charge is a class D felony.
The jury also found Saxton guilty of several misdemeanor charges, including fourth-degree assault - domestic violence, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Saxton was also found guilty of a second-degree persistent felony offender charge, because of a prior felony conviction for first-degree rape. Because of that charge, the two felony charges in this case come with enhanced penalties.
Prosecutors say the jury recommended the maximum allowable sentence for Saxton, which is 20 years in prison.