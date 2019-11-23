GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A three day trial ended in a guilty verdict for a man accused of rape in Graves County.
David Sims III was convicted of rape and sodomy of a minor on Thursday, with the jury recommending 40 years in prison.
Sims must serve at least 20 years before he will be eligible for parole.
The Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says on January 26, 2018, a 16-year-old victim reported being sexually abused by Sims.
Detective Brook Amberg and the Graves County Sheriff's Office investigated the report. Det. Amberg arrested Sims the same day.
The investigation relieved that Sims had been abusing the victim since the victim was 9-years-old.
Sims was officially convicted of:
- Rape, 1st Degree, Victim under 12, Class A Felony
- Rape, 1st Degree, Victim under 12, Class A Felony
- Sodomy, 1st Degree, Victim under 12, Class A Felony
- Rape, 2nd Degree, Victim under 14, Class C Felony
- Rape, 2nd Degree, Victim under 14, Class C Felony
- Rape, 2nd Degree, Victim under 14, Class C Felony
- Sodomy, 2nd Degree, Victim under 14, Class C Felony
- Rape, 3rd Degree, Victim Under 16, Class D Felony