GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, man was taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says he was impaled by a tree limb that crashed into the windshield of his pickup truck Friday.
It happened in the 11000 block of KY 97. The sheriff's office says deputies believe the truck was southbound on KY 97 south of KY 94, when a strong wind blew the branch from a tree next to the roadway. That branch fell and went through the truck's windshield.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find the tree limb sticking out of the truck's windshield. The driver — 40-year-old Kyle Kirks of Lynnville — had been impaled by the limb and was still in the driver's seat. Responders with the Cuba Volunteer Fire Department provided Kirks with medical attention until Mayfield Graves County EMS arrived, the sheriff's office says. EMS responders provided further medical care until Kirks could be removed from the truck. Then, EMS responders took him to Mercy Health - Lourdes hospital.