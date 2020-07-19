GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed Saturday night, sheriff's deputies say.
The crash happened on Alton Road between Wingo and Pryorsburg. Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the ATV in a creek bed about 30 feet from the road, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.
When deputies found the rider, 32-year-old Curran Howle of Wingo, he was unconscious and not breathing, the news release says. Deputies performed CPR on Howle until emergency medical responders arrived.
Despite those efforts, the news release says Howle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff's office says it is continuing to investigate the crash.