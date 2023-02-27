GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to several child sexual abuse charges and will be formally sentenced to 21 years in prison on June 8, Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp said in a Sunday release.
According to the release, 50-year old Scott Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to the following charges:
- First-degree sodomy of a victim over 12
- First-degree rape of a victim over 12
- 2 counts of second-degree rape
- Second-degree sodomy
- First-degree sexual abuse
- Intimidating a participant in the legal process
Council will be formally sentenced to 21 years in prison on June 8 and must comply with several conditions as part of his plea, the release explains, including lifetime registration on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
"Our office acknowledges and praises the bravery of the victims in this case, whose voices held this defendant accountable for his crimes. Their strength and resilience continue to shine. We hope that this outcome brings some measure of closure and healing for the victims and their loved ones," a statement included in the release read.
The office says were assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Social Services, Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center, and Graves County's Multi-disciplinary Team.