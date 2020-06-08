GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was run over by his own truck, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
It happened around 1 p.m. Monday. Deputies responding to the scene on Carter Road arrived to find the injured man lying in the roadway.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the man told deputies he'd put the truck into his yard, then got out. He thought he'd put the truck in park, but it began to roll backwards after he got out.
When the man tried to get back into the truck to stop it, he lost his footing and slid underneath the vehicle, the news release says. The truck backed over him, causing multiple injuries.
The truck continued moving into the man's front yard until a witness was able to get inside and put it in park.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies were assisted at the scene by responders from Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue, and Graves County Emergency Management.