GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to distributing obscene material to a minor and evidence tampering.
David Shane Darnell was sentenced to two years in prison, but his sentence was probated, Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp said in a news release.
However, Kemp said Darnell was ordered to serve 30 days for the evidence tampering charge, a class D felony, and the misdemeanor charge of distribution of obscene material to a minor.
The sentence is part of a plea agreement under which Darnell was ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation. Under the recommendations of that evaluation, Kemp said, Darnell was ordered to complete a treatment program.