MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man is wanted in McCracken County, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Aaron Foss is wanted on outstanding warrants out of McCracken County.
The sheriff's office did not say what charges Foss faces. Investigators said in a news release Monday that he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has blond hair.
Anyone who has information about where Foss is can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or send a tip online at mccrackencountysheriff.com.