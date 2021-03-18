GRAVES COUNTY, KY —A Water Valley man who pleaded guilty to felony charges in December after investigators say he hid cameras in people's homes to secretly record their children has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Roman Trujillo was sentenced Tuesday in Graves County. The eight-year sentence comes after Trujillo pleaded guilty 20 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, a class C felony, and seven counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.
When he was arrested in July, the Graves County Sheriff's Office said Trujillo hid cameras in homes in Graves County and in Weakley County, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said investigators recovered the cameras, which contained images of "numerous people," including juveniles. Sheriff Jon Hayden told Local 6 Trujillo was acquainted with the people he targeted — getting permission to enter their homes, but placing the cameras without their knowledge or permission.