GRAVES COUNTY, KY—A Graves County woman was one of only fourteen civilian employees working with Kentucky State Police to win an prestigious award.
The Kentucky State Police 2020 Civilian Employee Awards Ceremony was held in Frankfort last month. KSP, Post 1 Administrative Specialist III Cathy Meade was awarded the 2020 Post Operations Support Award. Post 1 is located in Hickory Kentucky.
Post 1 Captain David Archer said in a statement today he believes Meade deserves the award.
"Mrs. Meade being recognized for this award comes as no surprise to those of us who work with her daily. She is a true public servant who goes above and beyond for both the public we serve and her co-workers," Archer said.
Meade has worked with KSP for 23 years.