GRAVES COUNTY, KY – The Graves County Office of Emergency Management will be testing the Mayfield/Graves County tornado and storm warning siren system at noon on Friday, Dec. 31.
The original test was scheduled for Thursday, however a test of the system found the antenna that activates the sirens required additional repairs. Repairs of the antenna were completed overnight.
Two of the county's 11 sirens were damaged by the tornado that hit the region Dec. 10.
The test will take about 10 minutes to complete.
The Graves County Office of Emergency Management is also urging residents to sign up for Code Red phone alerts. To access those alerts, click here.