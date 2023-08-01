GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Aug. 5 will mark the biggest annual political event in Kentucky, the Fancy Farm Picnic. This is the 143rd year of this tradition that dates back to 1880.
Folks at a Mayfield barbecue restaurant said the picnic is one of the biggest events of the year.
The owners of Carr's Barn said they are going to start on Thursday or Friday getting food ready for the weekend.
Carr's Barn has been in the Mayfield community for more than 70 years, and for the past 12, Wayne Flint and his wife have been in charge.
"It just blows my mind how much we sell when the picnic is going on," said Flint. "You'll think I'm at a NASCAR race somewhere. It will be that many people, and they’re all good people," he said.
He said business at the barn is overwhelming when this time of the year comes around. With the picnic known for good BBQ and fiery political speeches, Flint said they are gearing up for a very busy weekend.
"Barbecue gets on their mind, and instead of going down there and fighting a crowd, they come by here and get it and they go," he said.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is getting ready, too.
"Were going to have the spotlight of the entire state and beyond on one of our small rural communities here in Graves County," said Sheriff Jon Hayden.
He said during the picnics, the heat causes the most trouble, but the sheriff’s office is doing what it can to keep everyone safe.
"This year as in previous years we will have other law enforcement agencies from other counties come to assist us," said Hayden.
He said there will be emergency medical teams on site at the picnic as well.
Flint said he welcomes everyone not only to his business but also his town.
The top contenders for governor, incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, will both be at this year's picnic. For a full list of the politicians attending, click here.