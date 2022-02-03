The Graves County PVA's office recently sent out 700 tornado assessment notices to property owners following the Dec. 10 tornado.
According to Lee Martin, Chief Deputy for the Graves County PVA, the recent assessments are to "get ahead of the 2022 assessment process so local taxing authorities have a rough idea of shortfalls in funding from lost assessments."
Additionally, the PVA office is asking anyone who has received damage from the tornado, but has not received a notice, to contact the PVA's office.
Below is an example of a property valuation notice Graves County residents are receiving. The letter provides examples of documents you can submit to the PVA's office if you would like to support your declared value.