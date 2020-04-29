GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 130 after nine new cases were confirmed Wednesday, the county health department says.
Many of Graves County's COVID-19 cases are connected to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mayfield. Dozens of staff members and residents in that nursing home have tested positive for the virus, and state health officials say 13 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed among residents.
Graves County Public Health Director Noel Coplen tells Local 6 one of the nine cases confirmed Wednesday is connected to Mills.
Eight of the nine new cases are in isolation in their homes, according to a news release from the health department. Those include a woman in her 90s, two boys in their teens, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s, and two women in their 50s.
The ninth new case — a man in his 20s — is being treated in isolation in a hospital, the news release says.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: