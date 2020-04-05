SYMSONIA, KY -- It's a small family restaurant with a big heart. There's one in Graves County that's looking out for the community during the pandemic.
MLC's Family Restaurant in Symsonia has been delivering free meals to elderly residents and those with disabilities after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in serves to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Lisa Southern with MLC said they make and deliver about 60 meals a day. Most of the meals go to the residents of Westwood Apartments. The rest go to residents on Cedar Lane and Symsonia Highway.
"We're a church-going people. And we just feel like you're supposed to take care of your elderly and your seniors, and that's what we're trying to do," said Southern. "As human beings and as Christians, you're supposed to take care of your neighbors."
Southern said the MLC staff - comprised of four generations of family -- make and deliver the free meals Mondays through Fridays. On Thursday, the meals included chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and fruit. They also cooked liver and onions for a Westwood resident who specifically requested them.
"We just try to send a rounded meal and something different every day," said Southern.
After the meals are cooked and put into styrofoam containers, the MLC staff then personally deliver them. On Thursday, Southern's mom, Carolyn, and aunt, Marilyn, brought the meals to the residents of Westwood Apartments. One of them is Elizabeth Beeler, who said the residents are very thankful.
"You have to be 65 or older in order to live here. And so there's almost all (who) cannot get out," said Beeler. "Small communities do pull together."
The people who have been receiving the free meals have been showing their appreciation. Some leave cards on their doors, while others bring cards to the restaurant. Sometimes, they call to say, "thanks."
"We're used to our customers coming in, and being able to talk to them and caught up with them, and check on their grandkids and all that stuff, you know," said Southern. "And we miss all that. We miss them."
Southern said the restaurant is not asking for any help. Nevertheless, some have shown support.
"We've had a few people in the community who have donated and brought money in to help with it. So as long as we're able to, we're going to continue to (make and deliver free meals)," said Southern.
MLC's family restaurant is located at 12158 KY-131 in Symsonia. For more information, follow the restaurant's Facebook page.