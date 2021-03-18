GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County School Board has voted to permanently close Lowes Elementary School on June 30.
This, after the school was downgraded from a priority project for the district to a transitional facility after receiving input from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Thursday night, the school board voted 4 to 1 to close the school. Board member Kenneth House was the lone "no" vote.
Parents of Lowes Elementary School students will receive a letter Monday informing them of their children's new school assignments.
The district's other elementary schools include Central, Fancy Farm, Farmington, Sedalia, Symsonia and Wingo elementary schools.
