GRAVES COUNTY, KY — From online lessons to Wi-Fi hotspots to free meals, the Graves County School District has formulated a plan to continue education and student services, even during its two-week closure amid coronavirus concerns.
After Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Thursday that all schools in Kentucky close for two weeks, Graves County Schools announced the district will cancel classes from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
The district will be using its non-traditional instruction (NTI) program to continue courses and other student services. The district is familiar with using NTI days, having first applied for them five years ago.
To continue their lessons while at home, elementary school students will use Google Classroom. Middle and high school students will use Schoology. The platforms allow the students to do classwork and interact with their teachers while they're on the internet. The students are familiar with the platforms, since they've been using them as part of their normal education.
Accessing those platforms is simple, because the district has provided Chromebook laptops to all students in grades five through 12.
For students with limited or no internet access during the two-week school closure, the Chromebooks allow them to work offline, then submit their work when schools reopen, explained Secondary Instructional Supervisor Abbie Morris.
"Teachers do have the option to send paper copies home with those students who request them," added Digital Learning Coach Adrienne Custer.
The Graves County School District has also partnered with WK&T and the Graves County Fiscal Court to provide Wi-Fi hotspots at each of the district's seven elementary schools. They will be installed on Monday, March 16. Families wishing to use them need to be in the parking lots of the elementary schools.
While schools will be closed to students from March 16 through March 27, teachers and staff will still come to work. Teachers will be online to help students with their assignments. They can be contacted through either Schoology or Google Classroom, or via email. A teacher's email is firstname.lastname@graves.kyschools.us.
Morris said the district encourages staff members who are at school during NTI days to call families, too.
"We want them to reach out to guardians and students, checking to make sure that they're able to progress through their learning at home," said Morris.
School counselors can also be contacted during regular school hours by school phone or email. In addition, school nurses will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays to answer questions. Call District Head Nurse Sarah Wilson at 270-328-4899 or 270-674-4899 or email her at sarah.wilson@graves.kyschools.us.
As for feeding its students during the two-week closure, the Graves County School District will provide free breakfasts and lunches that are available for pickup every morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at six elementary schools and Graves County High School. The pickup sites are:
Fancy Farm Elementary: 270-328-4826
Farmington Elementary: 270-328-4833
Graves County High School: 270-328-4815
Lowes Elementary: 270-328-4844
Sedalia Elementary: 270-328-4852
Symsonia Elementary: 270-328-4862
Wingo Elementary: 270-328-4877
The district will also deliver meals to students who cannot pick up the food at those sites. The meals are free to all district students or any child 18 or younger. Families who would like to order meals for their children can do so by clicking on this link or calling the phone numbers listed above. Contact School Nutrition Director Shelina McClain at 270-328-1548 or shelina.mcclain@graves.kyschools.us for more details.
"Of course, we want our students to be successful during this time frame with instruction. So we want to provide them with the nutrition they need to maintain healthy and stay active and to focus on their studies," said McClain.
For other services provided by the district during NTI days, visit the Graves County Schools Facebook page.
