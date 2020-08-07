PADUCAH — Some in a west Kentucky community are expressing disappointment with their local school district about the condition of a school.
Members of a public Facebook group, Lowes Elementary Priority #1, contacted Local 6 about the school's conditions this week.
They said they are upset that the Graves County school district has not provided renovations to Lowes Elementary that they say are necessary.
Group members want a HVAC system installed in the school, as well as other infrastructure repairs and newer technology.
Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding said it is not that simple.
"They are still functioning. They work, but they're getting close to being ready to need an upgrade," said Madding, referring to the school's window AC units, boiler system and light fixtures.
He discussed items that need to be renovated at the oldest school in the school district.
Madding and Lowes Principal Ryan Marchetti showed Local 6 the schools' floors, ceilings, bathrooms, and other areas of the building.
They have installed a new intercom system ahead of the school year.
The school has window AC units rather than a HVAC system, and it uses a boiler system for heat.
A proposed tax to fund renovations failed to pass two years ago. Since then, some parents have expressed concerns.
"One of the pieces that's bringing this back to our attention is the fact that we are in the process of developing a new facility plan for our district," said Madding. "I know that we have a lot of advocates for Lowes, as they should be, are trying to step up and say 'Hey, this is the oldest building in the district. It has a long list of needs, and we want to make sure that it's a priority.'"
One of those advocates is Jamie Sears-Rawlings, the mother of a Lowes Elementary student. She was also a student there herself as a child.
She said the Facebook group was created to bring awareness to the school's conditions.
"That really is not adequate for the building that we have now. It does not provide comfort to our kids at all, and so we think that those need to be brought in line with the other facilities before we really try to make any repairs to others."
Pictures were shared in the group depicting the condition of the school in years past.
“One of the reasons why we’re so disheartened as parents here and as the community is because they say that needs are higher above ours, priority one items, that are like repairs to HVAC systems. Currently, Lowe’s doesn’t have an HVAC at all," said Rawlings.
Marchetti showed Local 6 where those pictures were taken.
They included a taped-up-pipe in what is now a storage room, only accessible to custodians and the principal.
There was another picture of their boiler room, which is only accessible to the head custodian.
Madding said the school is old, but everything is still working and the students are safe. He said the school passed its safety assessment last year.
"I mean, every building in our district has things that it needs. I do want to make sure that's understood," said Madding. "But this building does have older components that some of the other buildings do, so yes it is going to be a priority in the plan."
Rawlings said the Facebook group does not want to cause tensions. They just want Lowes to be renovated. "Lowes is a great school. We just need a great building that reflects that," Rawlings.
Rawlings also mentioned an $11-million bonding capacity the district has to fund renovations.
The superintendent said the district's most recent projection is $11.6-million.
He said that is the maximum amount they can bond, but they must be able to make payments on the bond. Madding said the school board could choose to sell bonds for a project at Lowes.
“The local facility, planning committee has met, have had discussions, has talked about what might need to be priority one and what might need to be priority two," said Madding. "But the draft of that plan hasn’t been completed at this point."
Madding said they hope to have the draft done by October, but it must go through an extensive process.
"When a draft does get completed, it gets sent to KDE. They have to approve that draft, and then it has to go to our school board," said Madding. "The school board has the opportunity to say either 'yes, we approve of the draft as it is,' or 'now we disapprove it,' and send it back to the planning committee for revisions."
The district puts together a plan like that every four years.